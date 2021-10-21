Kourtney Kardashian Debuts New Photos Of Her Travis Barker Engagement.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a series of fresh photographs from the day she proposed to Travis Barker on Instagram on Wednesday.

According to Page Six, the photos show the couple on the beach at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Montecito, California, where Barker proposed on Sunday.

The 45-year-old musician’s black jacket with a skull face can be seen in the first photo as the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star walks ahead of him dressed in black.

Kardashian sits on the sand amid a bunch of roses and holds a glass of wine while she looks at Barker in the next photo. The guitarist, on the other hand, appears to be conversing with Kardashian while holding her legs with both hands.

Barker is seen carrying a glass of wine in his hand in the third photo, as they let their foreheads connect in delight and held each other close.

Kardashian can be seen flaunting her engagement ring and having nice moments with her boyfriend in the following images. In a few shots, they also kiss.

In the caption of the photo, Kardashian wrote, “I woke up all night thinking it was a dream.”

With her ex-husband Scott Disick, Kardashian has three children: Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6. Barker, on the other hand, has two children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler: Landon Asher, 18, and Alabama Luella, 15.

After dating on and off for a few years, Kardashian and Disick called it quits in 2015. Since word of his ex’s engagement to Barker surfaced, Disick has reportedly isolated himself from the Kardashian family, according to a source.

“Scott didn’t want to deal with Travis and Kourtney because he didn’t think he had to,” a source told People on Wednesday. “It appeared to him at first that it was just a casual connection, nothing serious. As a result, he effectively silenced it. Hasn’t put much thought into it, assuming that they’d break up eventually.” “Scott is losing his mind,” a source told PageSix on Monday. “He’s going to throw himself into the deep end. It’s a disaster. It’s going to get dark soon.”