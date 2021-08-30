Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Share Photos From Their Italy Vacation.

During their weekend trip to Italy, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were photographed with some PDA.

The 42-year-old star of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” released a sultry photo of herself and Barker kissing passionately on a yacht. Kardashian was dressed in a black bikini, while the drummer of Blink-182 was dressed in dark trunks.

The Poosh founder captioned the photo, which has been liked over two million times, “That’s Amore.”

In the comments area, Barker reacted with a black love emoji.

Barker also shared a photo of him and Kardashian kissing on the yacht on his Instagram page. Kardashian was dressed in a dark sweatshirt, while the singer was dressed in a spiked black hoodie.

The Blink-182 frontman captioned the photo, “ITALY.”

Kardashian answered in the comments section, “With you,” with a black emoji.

TMZ stated that the couple was photographed resting on a beach in San Fruttuoso on Friday during their romantic break.

According to E! News, the couple was also seen shopping in Italy and eating gelato while walking hand-in-hand.

Barker’s travel to Italy was only his second since surviving a near-fatal plane crash in 2008. Barker and famous DJ Adam Goldstein were critically injured in a plane crash in South Carolina. According to the New York Post, the crash killed Barker’s assistant and bodyguard, as well as the two pilots on board the plane.

Since they began dating last December, Kardashian and Barker have taken multiple vacations together.

The couple went to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble earlier this month. Kylie Jenner’s private plane was used by the group.

Travis’ first flying flight since the ill-fated chartered jet tragedy in September 2008 was to Mexico.

According to E! News, Barker posted a montage of photographs on his Instagram Story on Saturday as a memorial to his late friend Goldstein, who died months after the accident from a drug overdose.