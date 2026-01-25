Korean Dance and Cinema Celebrate Global Recognition in India and Italy

As the global spotlight continues to shine on Korean culture, two major cultural events—one in India and the other in Italy—are set to showcase the creative vibrancy of South Korean arts. On January 25, 2026, Bangalore will play host to a highly anticipated debut by the Melancholy Dance Company from South Korea. The company’s performances of “I tuoi sintomi” and “Volo,” which will be presented as part of the Attakkalari India Biennale, mark the first time these acclaimed works are being shown on Indian soil. The event will take place at the Status Centre for Performing Arts at 7:30 PM, with the festival’s theme of innovation and cross-cultural exchange at the forefront.

Jeong Cheol In, the founder and artistic director of Melancholy Dance Company, has spent years honing a distinctive style of dance that intertwines physical rigor with emotional exploration. “Volo,” one of the featured works, is a deep reflection on human struggle and perseverance, expressed through deliberate movements of ascent and descent, slow falls, and suspended gestures. “You can only achieve success when there have been failures,” Jeong said in a recent interview with The Hindu. “Volo” captures this complex relationship with failure and the relentless pursuit of meaning, universal emotions that transcend cultural boundaries.

Melancholy Dance Company’s Debut in India

Alongside “Volo,” the dance company will present “I tuoi sintomi,” which delves into the emotional discomfort and loneliness often experienced in modern life. Featuring seven dancers, the performance explores themes of identity crises and the emotional challenges faced by contemporary individuals. Jeong views this work as an emotional and psychological peeling back of layers that define human existence in today’s world. “Through this piece, we explore loneliness, a feeling that crosses borders,” he explained. The complexity of the choreography reflects the intricacies of modern emotional landscapes.

Founded in 2016, the Melancholy Dance Company has become renowned for its commitment to exploring existential themes and emotional depth through dance. The company’s name itself reflects the artistic vision to probe the full spectrum of human emotion. The upcoming performances in Bangalore are expected to add another chapter to the company’s growing international recognition.

The Attakkalari India Biennale, now in its 12th edition, has long been a prominent platform for avant-garde performances and artistic experimentation. Its ethos of reconnecting artistic traditions aligns perfectly with the Melancholy Dance Company’s focus on bringing contemporary dance into deeper, more reflective territories. For the attendees in Bangalore, this is a rare chance to witness one of South Korea’s most innovative dance companies up close.

Meanwhile, in Italy, a major celebration of South Korean cinema is preparing to unfold. From March 19 to March 28, 2026, the Florence Korea Film Fest will hold a comprehensive tribute to Yeon Sang-ho, one of South Korea’s most influential filmmakers. Yeon, who gained international fame with his 2016 zombie thriller “Train to Busan,” will be the centerpiece of the festival’s 24th edition, which will be held in the Italian city. The retrospective will feature a wide range of his works, from his animated debut “The King of Pigs” to his more recent films, including “The Fake” (2013) and “Seoul Station” (2016).

Yeon’s influence on the world of cinema extends beyond his films, as he has also made significant contributions to webtoons and serialized storytelling, including the popular series “Hellbound” and “The Cursed.” The Florence festival will not only showcase his films but also offer a rare opportunity for fans and industry professionals to hear from Yeon directly during a masterclass at Cinema La Compagnia. As part of this celebration, festivalgoers will also experience a selection of contemporary Korean films, along with discussions on the influence of South Korean cinema on the global stage.

As these two events unfold, both in Bangalore and Florence, they highlight the increasing global recognition of Korean arts and culture. From the innovative choreography of the Melancholy Dance Company to the cinematic legacy of Yeon Sang-ho, these celebrations affirm the importance of South Korea’s contributions to the global arts scene. For audiences in India and Italy, the coming months offer a unique opportunity to engage with the best of Korean creative expression, marking a high point in the cultural exchange between the nations.