Kody Brown, star of ‘Sister Wives,’ on Christine Brown’s divorce announcement: ‘A Great Deal Of Sadness.’

In a new Instagram post, “Sister Wives” actress Kody Brown addressed Christine Brown’s choice to leave their marriage. Christine announced their divorce on Instagram on Tuesday, just days before the season 16 launch of their long-running TLC show.

“Kody and I have grown apart after more than 25 years together, and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote. “As we parent our lovely children and support our amazing family, we will continue to be a significant presence in each other’s life. As we navigate through this stage in our family, we beg for your patience and kindness.” Christine also praised their followers for being “understanding” and “compassionate,” before adding the hashtags “#changeisgood” and “#changeisscary” to her caption. Christine’s decision was also addressed in a statement by Kody, who stated that they would continue to co-parent their children despite the breakup.

He added, “Christine’s choice to depart is accompanied by a great deal of sadness.” “I have a lot of respect and admiration for her because we spent so many years together.” “Even though we’re on different paths now, we’ll always be committed parents,” he continued.

Kody and Christine have six children: daughters Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely, and son Paedon, who married in March 1994. Viewers who have followed their family’s journey on “Sister Wives” since 2010 were taken aback by their breakup.

Christine, who comes from a polygamous family, revealed that she was 19 when she decided she wanted to be a part of multiple marriage when the series began in September 2010. Kody Brown was already married to Meri Brown and Janelle Brown when she married him in 1994. He married his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, in 2010.

Christine stated her reasons for wanting to marry Kody. “For a large part of my life, I honestly desired sister wives more than a husband,” she remarked. “I’d like to invite the entire family. I wasn’t simply looking for Kody. I didn’t want anything; I wanted everything.” Christine addresses problems in her and Kody’s marriage in the “Sister Wives” season 16 teaser. Last season, she addressed their marital problems, claiming it had been “a challenge.”