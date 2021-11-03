Kody and Christine Brown, stars of ‘Sister Wives,’ have split due to his devotion to Robyn, according to reports.

Christine Brown of “Sister Wives” was eager to leave her marriage to Kody Brown because of his commitment to Robyn Brown, according to a report.

Christine revealed her split from Kody on Instagram on Tuesday, stating “they have grown apart” before the premiere of Season 16 of “Sister Wives.”

While fans were taken aback by the split, sources close to the family said it had been a long time coming and that they were not surprised.

“It’s not a surprise. She’s been planning to leave him for some time. Kody has been absolutely devoted to Robyn [Brown] for the past five or six years, which is one of the main reasons she broke up with him. “That hasn’t altered in the least,” an insider told Us Weekly.

Christine had already intimated that she was unhappy with her relationship with Kody when TLC released the teaser for the polygamous family’s hit reality show. She also hinted that she had no place in Kody’s life because he appeared to already be married to Robyn and have a happy family.

“Why would I want to live on a property with a dysfunctional marriage when he has a totally working marriage right over there?” In the teaser, Christine said, “Who would ever want to live like that?”

Meri Brown, Kody’s wife, died in 1990. In a spiritual ceremony, he married his second wife, Janelle Brown, in January 1993, and his third wife, Christine, in 1994. Robyn was born in May 2010 to Kody and his three sister wives.

Kody’s marriage to Meri was legally binding, although his prior three marriages were solely spiritual. He divorced Meri and married Robyn after deciding to legally adopt Robyn’s three children. Kody and Meri’s spiritual union remained intact.

When Robyn entered the scene, Kody’s world “totally halted,” according to a source. He was a committed polygamist, therefore he stuck to their arrangement. It doesn’t matter to him if he loves his wife; what matters is who else is as committed as he is.

Kody and Christine, on the other hand, did not get along. Even if Christine was the one who ended their marriage, she was said to be in pain.

“[Christine] is in a lot of pain. Kody was someone she adored. “She offered him everything in the hopes that he would adore her,” the source continued. “Kody hasn’t been seen in a long time. COVID-19 served as a convenient pretext for him to avoid his family. It’s effectively his ticket to freedom. This was a disaster. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.