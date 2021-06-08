Kobe Bryant sent Natalia Bryant a special message at her high school graduation.

Natalia Bryant has graduated from high school. Bryant, who will attend the University of Southern California in the autumn, crossed the stage on Friday, June 4. Her family, however, took time out of their busy schedules to honor her and her accomplishments before she went to school. They even managed to get her late father, Kobe Bryant, in the mix.

Natalia Bryant received a special message from her father at her high school graduation.

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to commemorate the graduation with a series of posts honoring her and Kobe’s eldest kid.

@nataliabryant, Daddy, Mommy, Gigi, Bianka, and Capri are extremely proud of you!!! Bryant’s graduation cap, which was decorated in rhinestones and stitched flowers with the letters “USC” in the center, was captioned by her. “Everything negative – pressure, problems – is an opportunity for me to rise,” says a statement from Kobe along the sides.

Bryant wore a white floral dress that complemented her headgear and looked stunning. Vanessa wore a white dress with puff sleeves and red and purple flower design, just like her daughter. Bianka and Capri Bryant were among the family members who joined the two.

Vanessa appeared to arrange a party for her daughter later that evening, as she uploaded many photos of Bryant and several pals with balloons and other party decorations in the background. Ciara and Russell Wilson, whom Bryant affectionately refers to as her “auntie” and “uncle,” were among those in attendance.