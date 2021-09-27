KJ Apa and Clara Berry Welcome Their First Child [Photo].

On Sunday, KJ Apa announced the birth of his first child with girlfriend Clara Berry on his Instagram Story.

The 24-year-old New Zealand actor confirmed the baby boy’s arrival by sharing his girlfriend’s tweet. The baby’s hand is gripping Berry’s finger in the photo.

Berry said in the caption that the baby’s name is Sasha Vai Keneti Apa and that he was born on September 23. She went on to say, “He is a flawless perfection.” “I am the luckiest woman in the world to have two guys in my life, both of whom have filled my heart with this cosmic massive vast love.”

Celebrities expressed their desires in the comments area.

Vanessa Morgan, Apa’s “Riverdale” co-star, wrote, ” ……. ‘River’s new bestie!! #boymom” “Congratulations my darling!!!!! __,” wrote actress Eden Fines.

“Félicitations a vous deux meuf mon coeur fond devant ces petits doigts,” Belgian model Gaelle Garcia Diaz said in French, translating to “Congratulations to you girl my heart melts in front of these little fingers.”

Berry’s pregnancy was confirmed by Apa, who shared a snapshot of her sitting next to him. She flaunted her baby bulge while messing with the actor’s hair in the photo.

Apa and a pregnant Berry were photographed on a date night in West Hollywood, California, in June. In August 2020, the actor announced their romance on Instagram by posting a naked photo of Berry.

In terms of work, the actor has been a regular on the TV series “Riverdale” since 2017. He also appeared in the upcoming film “Songbird,” which will be released in December 2020. Sofia Carson, Alexandra Daddario, Demi Moore, Peter Stormare, and Bradley Whitford also starred in the film.

He also appeared in Andrzej Bartkowiak’s “Dead Reckoning,” which is set to be released in November 2020. He also appeared on the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show with Mila Kunis and Sam Dew earlier this year.

Berry, on the other hand, was last featured in a short movie, “Lost Paradise: A Smart Talk,” which was released in 2017. She was also featured in a music video, “You Don’t Know Me,” released in 2015.