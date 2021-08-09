Kit Harington Says He Was Suicidal During His ‘Traumatic’ Alcoholism and Depression Battle.

Kit Harington is speaking up about his alcoholism, confessing that he has considered suicide in times of depression.

In an interview with Sunday Times Magazine, the 34-year-old British actor stated that in the years since the HBO fantasy drama series concluded in 2019, he “went through some really horrific experiences.”

“Things that have happened to me since the conclusion of ‘Thrones,’ and that were happening throughout ‘Thrones,’ were quite painful, and they did include alcohol,” he told the publication.

Following a stint in treatment, Harington has been sober for two and a half years.

While he is currently “extremely happy” and “satisfied” with his life, he admitted to having suicide thoughts in the past.

“The answer is yes,” Harington said when asked if he had ever considered suicide by the outlet. Without a doubt. I went through phases of deep sadness in which I wanted to do anything.”

Harington, who married his “Game of Thrones” co-star Rose Leslie in 2018 and welcomed their first child, a son, in February, decided to share his story in the hopes of helping “someone, somewhere.”

“However, I don’t want to be perceived as a martyr or exceptional. It’s my stuff, I’ve been through something. “It’s good if it benefits someone,” the actor clarified.

Harington sought therapy for “substances” and “behaviors” in a Connecticut treatment facility in 2019, which he described as “primarily booze.” During that time, he said he struck rock bottom, according to the publication.

He continued, “You get to a point where you feel like you’re a bad person, like you’re a shameful person.” “And you believe there is no way out because that is who you are.”

However, he claims that since leaving rehab, he has gained a far more positive view. “And getting sober entails saying, ‘No, I can change.’ “One of my favorite things I recently learned is that the phrase ‘a leopard doesn’t change its spots’ is entirely false: a leopard does change its spots,” Harington explained.

“I simply think that’s the most wonderful thing,” the actor concluded. It was quite beneficial. That was something I clung to; the notion of being able to make such a significant difference in who I was and how I went about my life.”

Harington also complimented his wife with teaching him “compassion” and said that they had “romance,” dare I say, under their country’s lockdown. Brief News from Washington Newsday.