Kit Harington on the Effects of “Game of Thrones” on His Mental Health

Kit Harington has spoken up about the mental health issues he has had as a result of his part in HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

The 34-year-old actor spoke openly about the great and unpleasant experiences he had while working on the hit program, which officially ended two years ago, in an interview with SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” on Monday.

Harington didn’t hold back in confessing that he struggled mentally while playing Jon Snow, and even more so after the show finished.

“To be honest, I had some mental health issues after ‘Thrones’ and during the end of ‘Thrones,’ and I believe it was directly related to the nature of the program and what I’ve been doing for years,” he said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, when the program concluded in May 2019, it was widely reported that Harington had entered into a mental health and wellness facility, where he was seeking professional care for “some personal concerns.”

In the interview, the actor revealed that once the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” concluded, he opted to take a hiatus from acting in order to “truly concentrate on myself.” He expressed his gratitude by saying, “I’m really delighted I did it.”

Harington also admitted that his opinion of the well-received show shifted after it was over. He claims he’s reached the stage where he’s “getting proud of that show” rather than “running away from it.”

Instead of resenting doing the Emmy-winning drama, the actor strove to own and be proud of it. Meeting actress Rose Leslie, who played Ygritte on the program, is one thing he’s grateful for as a result of the series.

According to Deadline, Harington and Leslie married in 2018 and welcomed their first child in February of this year. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that his son, whose name has yet to be revealed, is “a direct result of ‘Game of Thrones.'”