Kit Harington Discusses Fatherhood and Reveals The Most Surprising Aspect Of Fatherhood

Hear me out! Fans of “Game of Thrones,” rejoice: Jon Snow has traded in his formidable sword for nappies and bedtime stories.

Kit Harington and his wife Rose Leslie welcomed their first child, a son, just five months ago. Harington appears to have made an exception this time, despite the fact that the pair is typically quite quiet about their personal lives.

During an appearance with Access Hollywood on Friday, the star of “Modern Love” discussed parenting.

“[About fatherhood], they tell you and they don’t tell you.] ‘Look, it’s big, what you’re about to go through is big,’ everyone says. You will have no way of knowing until it occurs. Then you think to yourself, ‘Oh, this goes on forever.’ “It’s not like you get a break from it,” the actor explained.

Harington afterwards marveled at how he and his wife created “this lovely thing,” and the one part that surprises him the most.

“Every day, I wake up and take care of this little human, and now we’re a unit.” The thing that surprises me the most about parenthood is that you are now a unit, the three of you, and you have to figure out a whole new dynamic. I’m very sure I’m learning something new every day as he develops and evolves. How does that affect you? “It really is a lovely thing,” he remarked.

A year before to the birth of their child, the couple had adopted a puppy. Taking care of his son and the puppy, the “Eternals” star said, “isn’t too different.”

In an interview with Make Magazine in September of last year, Leslie announced her pregnancy for the first time.

After meeting on the set of HBO’s extremely successful series, the duo fueled dating rumors in 2012. Leslie portrayed Ygritte, a sharp-witted woman who was Jon Snow’s love interest. Fans were overjoyed to witness their on-screen relationship play out in real life. In June 2018, they married at Rayne Church, which is located on Leslie’s family estate in Scotland.