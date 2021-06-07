Kirsten Storms of ‘General Hospital’ Reveals What Led to Her Brain Surgery

Kirsten Storms has touched a lot of people’s lives, from Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century viewers to devoted General Hospital fans. Over the years, she has been open with followers about her health and personal life. She even revealed that she had to take a break from General Hospital in the past due to skin troubles. She is now revealing the specifics of her recent brain surgery to her fans once more.

Kirsten has been ill for some time.

Storms turned to Instagram on Sunday to explain how she recognized there was a problem.

She added, “I spent the last few years having sporadic health difficulties that I dismissed as side effects of my meds or simply something I was experiencing due to age.” “When I went to get an MRI for some severe neck pain I’d been having for a few months (I assumed this neck pain was also causing my frequent’migraines,’) my incredibly thorough orthopedist ordered an MRI of my head just to be on the safe side – despite the fact that that wasn’t his area of expertise. He’s a fantastic doctor.”

Her doctor discovered a cyst at that time.

“That’s when we discovered a very huge, fluid-filled cyst linked to the lower section of the brain,” she continued. “I consider myself extremely fortunate that my issue was not more catastrophic and that I had a fantastic neurosurgeon who knew exactly what to do to cure it right away.”

The cast of ‘General Hospital’ aided her in getting through it.

Storms depended on her General Hospital co-stars for support from the moment she learned about the cyst until the time she was preparing for surgery.

"I won't lie: brain surgery made me scared, but I'm grateful to my family, friends, and great "work family" for their unwavering support, kindness, and love throughout…