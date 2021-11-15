Kirsten Dunst Is Thrilled To Return To Her ‘Spider-Man’ Role.

Kirsten Dunst has stated that she would be interested in returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The three-time Golden Globe nominee expressed her desire to reprise her role as Mary Jane Watson in a future “Spider-Man” film in a recent interview.

“Why not?” she said in an interview with Variety. “That sounds like a lot of fun. “I’d never say no to something like that,” she continued, before joking, “I’d be old MJ with tiny Spidey babies at this point,” the actress joked.

Dunst featured alongside Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker’s love interest in Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man (2002),” “Spider-Man 2 (2004),” and “Spider-Man 3 (2007).” With “Spider-Man: Homecoming,”