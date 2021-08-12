Kim Scott, Eminem’s ex-wife, was hospitalized after attempting suicide after her mother’s death, according to reports.

According to a story, Eminem’s ex-wife Kim Scott was rushed to the hospital after allegedly attempting suicide last month.

According to anonymous law enforcement officials, police and emergency personnel responded to a call on July 30 reporting a suicidal person at Scott’s Michigan residence.

Scott was “extremely belligerent” when police arrived at her home, according to the sources, and had to be restrained, according to the story. The 46-year-old allegedly became “violent,” preventing paramedics from checking her vitals.

According to sources, Scott appeared to have cut herself since she had many tiny lacerations on the back of her leg. According to the report, there was a lot of blood on the floor.

Scott was brought to the hospital for medical and psychological examination, but she has since returned home and is recuperating. However, it is unclear whether she is receiving additional treatment.

According to Page Six, the event occurred a week after Scott’s mother, Kathleen Sluck, 65, died on July 23, according to her obituary.

On July 29, Sluck’s funeral was held at Lee-Ellena Funeral Home.

Dawn Scott, Scott’s sister, died in 2016 at the age of 41 from a suspected heroin overdose.

Scott stated she would “never feel whole” again after her twin sibling died, according to Page Six at the time.

In January 2016, she reportedly wrote in an online condolence book, “Dawn was my wonderful, beautiful sister who lost her way.” “I kept a light on for her in the hopes that she would return to me. I miss her and love her more than words can express. I wish she were here so I could give her a hug and tell her how much I adore her.”

“Half of me is gone, and I will never feel whole again,” she continued. She kept me on my toes and made me chuckle. She was the best sister and friend anyone could ask for, and I’ll miss her till we’re reunited.”

Scott was formerly married to Marshall Mathers, better known as Eminem, in 1999. They divorced in 2001 and remarried briefly in 2006. They only lasted a few months in their second marriage before calling it quits for good.

Scott and Eminem have a 25-year-old daughter, Hailie.