Kim Kardashian’s ‘SNL’ hosting debut was praised on Twitter, with her monologue being dubbed ‘Killed It.’

Kim Kardashian takes the stage at 30 Rock to make her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut, opening the show with a monologue mocking herself, her famous family, and Kanye West.

Kardashian, who was dressed entirely in pink, began her monologue with a joke about her sex video.

“I was like, ‘You want me to host?’ when they asked if she could host the show,” she says. Why? I haven’t attended a film premiere in a long time. “It must have slipped my mother’s memory,” the reality star joked about her mother Kris Jenner, “since I just had that one movie come out and no one notified me it was even debuting.” She then joked that she is the reason for her sisters’ apparent plastic surgery, and she even mentioned her late father Robert Kardashian’s association with O.J. Simpson.

Kardashian also made fun of her mother’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, as well as her mother’s ex, Caitlyn Jenner, and the Skims founder’s divorce from Kanye West, whom she described as “a talented, bonafide genius” and the “richest Black man in America.”

“So you have to know when I divorced [West], it boiled down to one thing: his personality,” she quipped.

Kardashian concluded her monologue by stating that it would be a “cool and personal” night for her because she was accustomed to having 360 million people watching her every move, whereas the show will only have approximately 10 million viewers.

While some Twitter users were unsure what to expect from Kardashian’s “SNL” hosting debut, many appreciated her gags and claimed she delivered.

“This was actually quite enjoyable. She was far superior than my expectations. Kanye West isn’t the greatest rapper in the world. One Twitter user said, “I liked her skits and the cameo appearance with mom and Khloe.”

Another tweeted, “She actually killed the monologue.”

"I've seen so many people [saying], 'Wow it's disappointing to see 'SNL' make a joke about him murdering her,' like the '90s and the norm didn't happen," a third user defended Kardashian's O.J. Simpson joke. Another user said, "The way Kim took digs at everyone, and I mean EVERYONE, in her family was hilarious." "It's a good thing she has a good sense of humour about things." Tonight's show was entertaining.