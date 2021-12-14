Kim Kardashian’s scolding of her daughter North for going live on TikTok has gotten a lot of attention on Twitter.

North West, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter, got in trouble over the weekend for giving a live tour of their home without her mother’s permission.

The 8-year-old went live on TikTok on Sunday through her and her mother’s joint account, giving their followers a surprise tour of their Hidden Hills, California, property.

“Let’s offer a house tour,” North says in the video as she films the hallway of her house, which is decorated with oddly-shaped white Christmas trees.

She also showed off their family’s “Sing 2”-themed décor and went into a pink bedroom that appeared to be hers at one point.

Kardashian, on the other hand, was not pleased when her daughter proudly announced to her mother, who was resting in bed on her phone, that “Mom, I’m Live.”

“No, you must not continue. “You can’t,” the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star said “North can hear alum telling him anything.

“OK, bye,” North said hurriedly. Kardashian, though, can be heard wondering, “Is she really alive?” just before the video cuts off. Several fan accounts recorded the Live video, which has now been viewed by hundreds of people, including Kardashian fans on Twitter who were amused by North’s antics and Kim’s response.

“I’m in tears. Kim is often irritated with North. She giggled because she knew she was going to be in trouble “North was filmed recording her mother, according to one Twitter user.

“Not North West, who was caught on TikTok live running around the home and catching Kim in the bed. Someone please remind Blue Ivy to sign in!” Another user added a laughing emoji to the post, referring to Beyoncé and Jay-eldest Z’s daughter, Blue Ivy, who is nine years old.

“When she saw the grownups, she took a detour,” a third person wrote.

“Wait until she’s a teenager. Kim is an f—-d, “another emoji with a rolling around on the floor laughing emoji was added.

Some suggested, however, that North’s and Kardashian’s exchanges in the film were faked.

One Twitter user speculated, “North was probably coerced into giving a tour.”

Another user commented, “Staged.”

In November, Kardashian and North debuted a joint TikTok account. It quickly grew to hundreds of thousands of followers after the mother of four shared the news on Instagram and Twitter. Their page currently has 2.2 million followers and is growing.

Since then, the mother-daughter combo has been active on the network, posting videos of North hanging out with Kardashian and her brothers.