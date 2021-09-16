Kim Kardashian’s Makeup Artist Reacts to Criticisms of Her Met Gala Look with Laughter.

Kim Kardashian’s look at the Met Gala drew a lot of criticism from social media users. Several viral memes about the reality TV star’s veiled appearance have gone viral on the internet. Mario Dedivanovic, her makeup artist, appears to be taking everything in stride and has opted to join in the fun.

Dedivanovic previously tweeted a snapshot of the makeup supplies and tools he used on the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star, which included a Kardashian beauty brand eye pencil.

He also shared a photo of himself pre-event doing Kardashian’s makeup.

He wrote on Monday, “Prepping @kimkardashian’s skin for the #Met Gala tonight.”

The post, on the other hand, inspired even more memes on the internet.

If she was shrouded in black material, one Twitter user pondered why the TV personality was receiving a distinctive makeup look.

Another commenter commented on the reality star’s disguised look, saying, “kim kardashian’s makeup is stunning.”

Dedivanovic has chosen to ignore the criticism and participate in the laughs. The makeup artist shared a meme created by a Twitter user named Felipe, who captioned a photo of Kardashian at the Met Gala with the phrase, “Mario can do no wrong.”

He wrote, “It’s the cosmetics for me, LOL,” and tagged Kardashian.

Dedivanovic’s tweet earned 221,054 likes, with many fans responding with clapping and laughing emojis, indicating that they agreed with the cosmetic artist’s cheerful answer.

“You’re the funniest person I’ve ever met!!!! People have no idea how entertaining you are! I miss sitting next to you for our TV show all day! One guy said, “Because I was like this with you all day.”

Another Instagram user said, “You’re so funny, we love you.”

“What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?” Kardashian said on Instagram on Tuesday, defending her red carpet outfit.

The subject of this year’s Met Gala was “American Independence.”