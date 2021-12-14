Kim Kardashian’s jokes about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were cut from her Saturday Night Live performance.

Kim Kardashian stated that jokes regarding her sister Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were included in her “Saturday Night Live” performance on Oct. 9, but she opted to cut them from the show.

When it came to making fun of them, the mother of four said her family was supportive, but she made the decision not to laugh about Khloe and Thompson.

“‘You can do whatever you want,’ everyone in the family said. Everyone was extremely accommodating and willing to let me do whatever I wanted “On Monday, Kim told i-D. “Although I took out a really good joke about Tristan and Khloe, I could’ve gone a little further.” Her family also pushed her to mention their names during the performance, she said. “‘Use me,’ everyone said. You are free to do whatever you desire. This is your chance to shine.’ They were on their way down, “she continued. “Wow, it was really cool.” The 41-year-old also claimed that she was approached for an appearance on the popular comedy show for the second time. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” actress, however, stated that she was not prepared at the moment.

“I hadn’t been manifesting it at all. I’d been asked before and thought to myself, ‘Oh my God, I can’t do it.’ I’m afraid I won’t be able to do it. ‘I don’t think I’m capable of it.’ This seemed to be the appropriate time. And once I make a decision, I make a decision “she clarified

She also talked about her time on “Saturday Night Live” and why she thought it was “wild” and “mad.”

“I wasn’t nervous at all,” she told the publication. “I had a fantastic experience. The amount of work they put into that show astounded me. It’s insane. We worked for twenty-three hours one day, which was wild.” Thompson, on the other hand, recently made headlines for a paternity lawsuit in which a lady claimed she is pregnant with his kid and sued him for child-related expenses.

With Khloe, he has a 3-year-old daughter named True, and with model Jordan Craig, he has a 5-year-old son named Prince.

Meanwhile, Kim is dating Pete Davidson, a comedian and writer for Saturday Night Live. With her estranged husband, Kanye West, she has four children: North, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint.