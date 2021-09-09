Kim Kardashian’s influencer voice is questioned by North West, who asks, “Why do you talk differently?”

Kim Kardashian has been chastised by North West for speaking in a “different voice” while posting on Instagram. Kardashian was sharing an advertisement for a beauty box she received on her Instagram Story when her 8-year-old daughter interjected and asked why she was speaking differently.

“What makes you speak in such a peculiar manner?” West enquired of her mother, alluding to her influencer status. “Why do I speak in a different way than what?” Kardashian inquired, to which West responded, “From your videos.”

Kardashian inquired, “From my videos?” “I’m still the same person. “I don’t speak in a different way,” she added.

Kardashian then asked her niece, Penelope Disick, who was seen in the background playing with her daughter, if she sounds different when making makeup and contouring videos. West began imitating her mother at that point, demonstrating to the SKIMS founder how she sounds while filming her videos.

“Do you think that’s how I sound?” Kardashian posed the question to Disick and West, who both nodded yes.

Kardashian posted a video of the amusing exchange to her Instagram Stories. “This is how it’s going,” she wrote in her post.

This is not the first time West trolled her mom online. Back in May, she also chipped in while Kardashian was trying to promote Olivia Rodrigo’s new album “Sour.” At that time, the singer had just sent Kardashian some personalized swag, so the mom of four took to Instagram to return the favor by promoting her album.

“How cute is Olivia Rodrigo, you guys? I can’t wait for her album,” Kardashian gushed in the video. “You guys know I love ‘Driver’s License,’” she added. At that point, West was heard mumbling and imitating her mom in the background, “You never listen to it.”

“Yes, I do! I listen to it all the time!” Kardashian told her daughter. “Stop, North. Saint, don’t we listen to it all the time in the car?” she then asked her 5-year-old son, to which Saint replied with a yes.