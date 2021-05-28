Kim Kardashian West Says She Tested Positive for COVID-19 on ‘KUWTK’

Khloé Kardashian wasn’t the only one in her family to test positive for the coronavirus, according to the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians (COVID-19).

Kim Kardashian West acquired the virus while studying for round two of the baby bar exam, according to the episode. But she wasn’t the only one in her family who had been affected by the illness.

Kim Kardashian West and her children were found to be infected with the coronavirus.

Viewers learned that Kardashian West and her two oldest children, North, 7, and Saint, 5, tested positive for the coronavirus during the May 27 episode of KUWTK, which was taped in November 2020.

Saint acquired the virus first, according to the SKIMS founder, and then passed it to her and North.

The mother of four called her doctor and said, “So, my little Sainty just tested positive for COVID.” “He’s well; he doesn’t have any big symptoms other than a slight fever.”

Saint contracted the virus from someone at school, according to Kardashian West in a confessional.

“We test our kids once a week because they go to school and have to get tested in order to go to this small pod,” she explained. “So someone at school tested positive and my son was near that.” “So Saint has COVID, and I’m concerned about his safety. I’m trying not to freak everybody out while he’s sobbing and coughing on me, but now I have to figure out what we’re going to do, especially with the three other kids.”

Things in the West home eventually went from bad to worse once North became ill.

The KKW Beauty mogul told the doctor, “North is saying she’s feeling sick, and I stayed in bed with her last night.” “She came back negative, but I’m going to test her again on Saturday with me.”