Kim Kardashian West Clears the Air on the Travis Barker Affair Rumors

Is Travis Barker dating Kim Kardashian West? That, according to the star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, never happened.

Kardashian West debunked allegations that she and the Blink-182 drummer had a romantic relationship in an Instagram Q&A with followers, stating unequivocally that they’ve never been anything more than friends.

Travis Barker’s ex-wife said he dated Kim Kardashian West and that he ‘hooked up’ with her.

During an interview with Us Weekly on May 18, Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, slammed Kardashian West.

Moakler told the source that the reality star is to blame for her divorce from the drummer, saying that she “discovered” the two having an affair before filing for divorce.

“I divorced my ex-husband because I spotted them having an affair,” Moakler explained.

Alabama Barker, her and Barker’s 15-year-old daughter, allegedly made the same claim a few days previously in an alleged screengrab she put on her Instagram Story.

“I divorced Travis after discovering his affair with Kim. He’s now in love with her sister, according to the message.

Fans were naturally intrigued if Moakler’s claims were accurate, especially since Barker admitted to having a love on the founder of SKIMS back in 2015.

Though both parties initially kept a tight lid on the speculations, Kardashian West has finally gone out to clear the air.

Kim Kardashian West has denied allegations of an affair.

Kardashian West took to Instagram Stories on May 26 to address a few fan questions.

During a Q&A session, a fan asked the mother of four directly, “Did you hook up with Travis Barker?” to which she flatly denied.

