Kim Kardashian Wants To Raise Her Four Children In A “Strict” Environment.

Kim Kardashian has described her parenting style as “very serene,” but she has also stated that as a mother of four children, she must be firm.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star opened up about her strengths and faults as a mother to North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 in a recent interview with Parents Magazine.

She explained, “When my kids want anything, usually candy, they give me this look right in the eyes that cuts right through me.” “I generally cave in and give in to their demands.”

Despite this, Kardashian is praising herself for having a “naturally calm disposition” that allows her to cope with four children without growing irritated.

“I’m a naturally calm person, which I believe shows in my parenting. “I don’t get stressed or impatient easily, which I think is a superpower when you have three kids under the age of five,” she remarked in the interview.

She also stated that getting her children ready for school is the “worst part of the day.”

“North enjoys picking out her own outfits, so getting dressed sometimes take longer than anticipated,” she explained.

While having four children running around the house may appear hectic, the actress from “PAW Patrol: The Movie” said it reminds her of the fun she had growing up with her brothers. “They get along so well and love each other so much. It reminds me of Kourtney, Khloé, and Rob when I was younger. There’s something wonderful about having a large family, and I’m glad my children will have the same opportunity as I did,” she added, adding that the flip side is undoubtedly controlling the chaos. “The hardest thing is keeping their rooms clean and orderly, especially their closets.”

North’s Coachella-themed first birthday celebration was the “greatest kids birthday party” Kardashian had ever arranged. In an interview with Parents Magazine, she expressed her joy at seeing the children enjoy the party, which she dubbed “Kidchella.”

According to a source from ET last month, despite their breakup, Kardashian and Kanye West have been doing well in their responsibilities as parents.

“Kanye and her have been effectively co-parenting, and both of them want what’s best for the kids,” the insider claimed, adding that the two are “supportive of each other.”

Kim is still focused on her children and her brand, according to the insider. “Kim has always been a,” says the narrator. Brief News from Washington Newsday.