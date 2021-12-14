Kim Kardashian says there’s ‘no way’ she and ex-husband Kanye West can save their marriage.

According to documents filed in court lately, Kim Kardashian has no plans to reconcile with Kanye West.

After six years of marriage, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star and the “Gold Digger” rapper divorced earlier this year. In February, Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce. In recent weeks, West, 44, — who now goes by the moniker Ye — has attempted to reconcile with Kardashian, but it appears that there is little prospect for a reunion.

According to recent court records acquired by E! News from Kardashian’s camp, the reality star’s lawyer declared that she “had no wish to reunite” with West.

“Irreconcilable differences have resulted in the marriage’s irreversible breakup, and there is no way to save it through counseling or other measures,” Kardashian’s team noted. “Maintaining [Kim] and [Yetechnical ]’s married status serves no beneficial purpose, and there is no reason to keep the legal connection going.” Kardashian also wants the court to declare her legally single because her ex-husband and his attorneys have “been non-responsive” to her attempts to “bring this case ahead to a swift and amicable resolution.” According to the court records, Kardashian will consent to “any terms” imposed by the court in order to conclude her divorce from West.

Meanwhile, an unnamed insider told Page Six that the reality star filed for divorce because she is embarrassed by West’s attempts to get her back while dating model Vinetrial.

“By doubling down on her single status, Kim is making a message,” the person said. “She feels it’s odd that Kanye continues claiming he wants her back, but he’s having the [22-year-old] model [Vinetria] at his Malibu mansion at the same time.” Kardashian filed the application in Los Angeles just hours after professing his love for her at the Free Larry Hoover event at the Los Angeles Coliseum during a performance of his song “Runaway.”

“I need you to come back to me right away, baby.” At the end of the song, he improvised over vocals, “More precisely, Kimberly.”

Kardashian and her daughter, North, were in the crowd, enjoying West’s performance. Following their breakup, the ex-couple has remained supportive of other other’s jobs, as they share four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Kardashian is currently dating Pete Davidson of "Saturday Night Live." She enjoys spending time with him since he is "witty," according to an anonymous source.