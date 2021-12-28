Kim Kardashian reveals that Kris Jenner gives her children Moke cars every Christmas.

Kim Kardashian revealed on Instagram Stories that her mother, Kris Jenner, gave her and her siblings electric Moke cars for Christmas.

Her Monday post included a video that showed the autos in a variety of hues, including pink, yellow, and orange.

“Oh my god, look at my mom’s Christmas presents!”

In the video, Kim can be heard stating.

“For her entire family. What a fantastic idea!” “Of course, this had to be Kourtney and Travis,” she added, pointing the camera over to a white Moke with a skull on the hood, before adding, “Khloe and I got the pink ones!” Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Rob Kardashian, on the other hand, received baby blue, yellow, and orange cars, respectively.

Kris re-posted the video on her Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, a Nigerian entertainment and lifestyle website was able to save a copy of the video and share it on Twitter, with the caption “American Socialite, Kris Jenner gifts her children moke Jeeps for Christmas.”

A typical eMoke golf cart costs $20,795, according to the Moke Americas website.

Last Christmas, Kris made waves when she uploaded her own version of “Jingle Bells,” in which Kourtney performed the jingle bells and her fiancé Travis played the drums. On Christmas Eve, she shared a teaser for her video, thanking Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer for joining her.

She wrote, “A little Christmas fun in the studio!” “Christmas is my favorite and happiest season, and doing this put me in the best mood and made me so happy!! Thank you, @travisbarker, for the memory and joy, as well as for adding your amazing drumming, and thank you, @kourtneykardash, for your hypnotic jingle bells!! Everyone have a wonderful Christmas!” Kris Jenner revealed out about Kourtney and her rocker companion in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in October, stating, “They are truly made for each other, Kourtney and Travis. They’re the cutest couple on the planet. They’re really in love, and they’re always letting us know it.”