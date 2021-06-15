Kim Kardashian Reveals Exactly What Her Kanye West Marriage Is Missing

Kim Kardashian may be one of the world’s most famous women, with reporters following her about at all times, but she isn’t immune to the ravages of loneliness. In the wake of her divorce from rapper Kanye West, Kardashian has been speaking up about her marriage to the music mogul in recent days. And in the highly anticipated series finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the entrepreneur and reality star revealed that her marriage to West lacked a lot of “small things.”

What did Kim Kardashian have to say about her marriage’s flaws?

Kim Kardashian surprised the world when she filed for divorce from Kanye West in early 2021. Many fans were taken aback by the news, since they had been hearing rumblings of difficulty in paradise for years, but with Kim Kardashian remaining mute on any actual relationship issues, no one knew what was going on. She is no longer silent these days, and she delivered some major bombshells in the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian is seen sitting with her mother, Kris Jenner, in the episode, detailing the precise moment when she realized she needed to divorce West.

“I just feel like I’ve worked so hard my whole life to achieve all I’ve wanted to, and I’ve lived up to my expectations and accomplished 10 times more than I ever imagined was humanly possible, but I don’t have somebody to share it with,” she added. “I was thinking, ‘Wow, it’s the simple things I don’t have,’ I said. All of the major items are in my possession… This year, when I turned 40, I decided, “No, I don’t want a partner who lives in a different state.” ‘Oh, my God, that’s when we’re getting along the best,’ I thought to myself, but that makes me unhappy, and it’s not what I want. I’m looking for someone with whom I can watch the same shows. I’d want… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.