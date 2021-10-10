Kim Kardashian is said to be rehearsing for her ‘SNL’ hosting debut for 20 hours a day; Twitter isn’t paying attention.

When Kim Kardashian walks over the “Saturday Night Live” stage, she will be well-prepared.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum has been rehearsing 20 hours a day since arriving in New York City Monday, according to TMZ, which cited unnamed production sources.

The “SNL” cast has had call times of 5 or 6 a.m. all week, with rehearsals sometimes continuing until 3 a.m., according to sources.

Kardashian has apparently been a “soldier” throughout it all, with “no complaints and no drama” despite the long hours, according to insiders. According to TMZ’s sources, the Skims creator has been “laser-focused on the work at hand” and “truly wants to deliver as host” of this week’s event.

Kardashian has enlisted the services of some of the top comedians in the business, including Dave Chappelle, Michelle Wolf, Ellen DeGeneres, Amy Schumer, and James Corden, in order to prepare for her appearance. The comedians have advised her on what to include in her monologue as well as how to approach the sketches and hone her performance.

Kardashian’s estranged husband, Kanye West, has also been encouraging her as she prepares to headline “SNL.”

“Kanye is discreetly giving her advice on her performance, her opening monologue, and even her show outfits,” a source told Page Six earlier this week.

Some social media users, however, are dissatisfied with Kardashian’s “SNL” performance and have already stated that they will not watch her program.

“Who else isn’t watching Kim Kardashian ‘host’ SNL tonight?” said one Twitter user, to which another responded, “Me!” Who’s hosting tonight, I was just thinking? I spotted your tweet before I could check. Seriously, ‘SNL’? “Strictly no.” “Has ‘SNL’ ever had a less-qualified, less-talented host than Kim Kardashian?” David Lazarus, consumer writer for the Los Angeles Times and KTLA Channel 5, wondered on Twitter.

“I’m not going to break my record of not viewing anything Kim Kardashian-related. Another person wrote, “Hard pass.”

After Debra Messing, 53, questioned her hosting role, Kardashian previously confessed that she was “feeling the strain.”

“What makes you think of Kim Kardashian?” I mean, I get she’s a cultural figure, but ‘SNL’ usually has hosts who are artists promoting a film, TV show, or record release. Is there something I’m overlooking?” Messing took to Twitter to express himself.

Kardashian’s supporters, on the other hand, instantly defended her, claiming that the 40-year-old reality star was more than qualified to host the NBC show.

