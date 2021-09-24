Kim Kardashian Has Been Charged With Plagiarizing Ideas For Her New Skims Campaign.

Kim Kardashian has been accused of stealing photo concepts for her current Skims campaign from another reality TV personality.

Kardashian, 40, had the entire world salivating when she unveiled her latest campaign for her company on Thursday, which included her sister Kourtney Kardashian and actress Megan Fox as models. Draya Michele, a model, has accused the reality personality of copying her photoshoot concepts.

According to Page Six, Michele, the former “Basketball Wives” actress, reposted two photographs on her Instagram Stories that look eerily identical to Kourtney and Megan feeding each other cherries while sitting seductively opposite one other in the latest Skims campaign.

Michele is also seen giving model Tanaya Henry cherries while they sit on a couch wearing only underwear in the two photos she shared.

The photograph reposted by Michele was initially shared by Kristen Noel Crawley. “Black women are always the blueprint, and don’t you forget it,” Crowley wrote in the caption.

Michele, who has 8.5 million Instagram followers, then shared the statement on her Instagram Stories, endorsing it.

Kim used to be close friends with Crawley, the founder of KNC Beauty, who was even featured in the Skims ad in 2019. Don C, her husband’s clothes designer, is reported to be close with Kanye West, Kim’s estranged husband.

Crawley and Kim were rumored to be on the outs in November 2020 when she unfollowed the KKW Beauty CEO on social media. The cause of their feud is still unknown.

This isn’t the first time Kim has been accused of copying someone else’s ideas. Fashion nerds claimed in December 2017 that the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” actress plagiarized designers Rei Kawakubo and Demna Gvasalia for her children’s collection.

Later, Page Six stated that the item in question was meant to be a “homage.”

North West, Kim’s eldest kid with Kanye West, has been accused of plagiarizing. At her father’s Yeezy performance in March 2020, the small girl performed a track that was almost identical to that of 5-year-old YouTube star ZaZa.

ZaZa’s parents compared their daughter’s video to North’s performance, pointing out that the 5-year-old star collaborated with her father on her song.

ZaZa's parents compared their daughter's video to North's performance, pointing out that the 5-year-old star collaborated with her father on her song.

"We are PROUD of creation and believe that it merits RESPECT/HONOR, whether it comes from a youngster or an adult!" they penned "What @kimkardashian (Kanye West) and their daughter are doing… With ZaZa's influence and our family in mind, it's fine… we're not mad. BUT.