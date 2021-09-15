Kim Kardashian defends her Met Gala ensemble, claiming that it is all about “American Independence.”

Despite the fact that her Met Gala costume has sparked some amusing memes on Twitter, Kim Kardashian is certain that the all-black ensemble was appropriate for the occasion.

“American Independence” was the subject of the Met Gala in 2021. Many onlookers thought Kardashian’s attire was not in keeping with the theme and was not particularly “American.”

However, in an Instagram post on Tuesday, the reality TV star defended her choice of dress for the renowned event.

“What could be more American than a T-shirt from head to toe?!,” Kim wrote alongside a series of photographs showing her glam squad meticulously putting together the look for the event.

Kim was seen alighting from a car in a short clip wearing a black T-shirt dress with an integrated bodysuit, black jersey boots, Pantalegggings, jersey gloves, and a face mask. Her outfit was completed by a lengthy ponytail.

However, her ensemble did not go over well with many onlookers, and several Twitter users came up with innovative methods to mock Kim’s outfit.

A user captioned a photo of a black alien mounting a stairway while holding a coat, “Just in Kim Kardashian has arrived for the Met Gala.”

“Kim Kardashian and Kanye West cosplaying as the Taliban at the Met Gala,” another commenter said.

In August, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” actress wore a similar ensemble to the second “Donda” listening party. At the moment, she was dressed in an all-black Balenciaga suit with a full face mask and a long ponytail.

Her outlandish attire reflects her newfound freedom to express herself. A source informed ET that she was able to come up with the new style with the help of her friend and Balenciaga creative director, Demna Gvasalia, whom she met through Kanye West.

Kardashian’s goal, according to reports, was to create a new subculture, not merely a fashion statement. “She doesn’t have a trademark or a face, but everyone recognizes her,” the person added. “Kanye gave her the confidence to use art to push creativity and people’s imaginations. It’s the pinnacle of assurance.”

Kardashian discussed discovering new confidence “without the desire to be loved” in a prior episode of Kristen Bell’s podcast “We Are Supported By.”

“I used to be concerned with likeability. I got to a point — and perhaps being in a decade-long relationship with Kanye, who didn’t give a damn about likeability or what other people thought of him as long as he was true to himself — that taught me. Brief News from Washington Newsday.