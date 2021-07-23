Kim Kardashian Brings Her Kids to Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Album Listening Party

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian attended a listening party for her ex-husband Kanye West’s 10th studio album “Donda” in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, were all there for the celebrations.

Khloe Kardashian was also present with her sister at the event.

Despite the fact that Kim and West are no longer together, Khloe has remained close to the artist, whom she recently referred to as her “brother for life.”

At the event, Kim wore a red jumpsuit and a pair of scarlet boots. With West’s new album playing over the loudspeakers, her costume matched West’s red snowsuit, which helped command crowd attention from the center of the stadium.

For the previous few days, West has been actively marketing his album on Instagram, uploading photographs of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“Welcome to My Life,” one of the album’s tracks, has gotten a lot of attention from fans because of the lyrics, “I’m losing my family/ I’m losing my family.” West is said to have written the song to recount the story of his divorce, and many people find it particularly devastating since his ex-wife and children were present to hear it for the first time at the listening event.

Fans were also surprised by the album’s final tune, which featured a rap from JAY-Z. JAY-Z and Kanye West have been at odds for years, and many feel that their surprise reunion in West’s latest album indicates that the two rappers will soon be working together again on a follow-up to their 2011 album “Watch the Throne.”

Despite their divorce, Kim and West have remained supportive of one another. Kim and West have stayed friendly since filing for divorce in February and have flawlessly moved into co-parenting their children. The ex-couple even took their children on a family excursion to San Francisco earlier this week.