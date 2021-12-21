Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Holiday Plans Revealed; Kanye West Could Be Involved

According to a source, Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, intend to reconcile during the holidays.

Kardashian, 41, has invited the “Saturday Night Live” actor to her mother Kris Jenner’s traditional Christmas party after recently making their relationship public, according to E! News.

According to the publication, Kardashian is “very happy” to spend the holidays with Davidson, while Jenner is “already smitten” with her daughter’s new beau, according to an insider close to the Skims creator.

“Pete’s entire family is a fan and would love to spend the holidays with him,” the unnamed insider claimed.

“Kim and Pete have a lot of planned plans, and things are going extremely well,” the insider stated. She’s even considering joining him in Miami for New Year’s Eve. He’s expressed his desire for her to go.” For NBC and Peacock, Davidson and Miley Cyrus will co-host the live spectacular “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” which will air in 2022.

Kardashian, on the other hand, expects to reunite with the comedian at her mother’s Christmas dinner, whom she has seen irregularly over the last several weeks due to the fact that the two live on separate coasts.

However, as the site pointed out, there may be some awkwardness because her estranged husband Kanye West — who now goes by the moniker Ye — has been invited to the party and may attend. The source told E! News, “There’s a chance they’ll both be there.”

Kardashian and West divorced earlier this year after nearly seven years of marriage, and she filed for divorce in February. However, the rapper has recently made news for his public efforts for reconciliation with his separated wife in recent weeks.

Kardashian made it clear earlier this month that she has no aspirations to reconcile with West when she filed court filings asking for a judge to declare her legally single despite their pending divorce.

In court records, Kardashian declared that their marriage is “irreversible” and that “there is no chance of salvaging the marriage through counseling or other measures.”

According to People, the “Gold Digger” rapper, who continues to refer to Kardashian as his “wife,” isn’t going down without a fight.

“Kim is his children’s mother, and he’s not going to let that go,” the source claimed. “They’ll always support one other, whether they’re husband and wife.” Her most recent filing, or any other filing for that matter, means nothing. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.