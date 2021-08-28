Kim Kardashian and Kanye West stoke reconciliation rumors after leaving the ‘Donda’ event hand-in-hand.

With her participation at his recent “Donda” listening party, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West stoked rumors that they were back together among fans.

Page Six stated that the 40-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star arrived at the Chicago event wearing a Balenciaga Haute Couture wedding gown. Following the 44-year-old rapper’s third stadium appearance for his still-unreleased 10th studio album, West and his estranged wife were reportedly seen holding hands as they exited Soldier Field together.

Despite the fact that the Skims creator wore a wedding gown, an unnamed insider informed the magazine that Kardashian and West did not replicate their 2014 wedding, but rather the rapper just wanted his ex to join in his “performance art.”

“They have always supported and partnered with one other and will continue to do so,” the insider said. “Kim was delighted to help and would always back Kanye.”

According to a source close to the reality star, she had no hesitation about expressing her support for her ex’s latest project.

According to the insider, Kardashian “has always admired his art and ideas and was all in for the performance,” adding that she “thinks it’s cool, excellent for his art and their relationship and likes to show her kids how much she supports him.”

After his performance, West was seen escorting his soon-to-be ex-wife in a video provided by a fan online. West was dressed in full black, including a facial covering.

An eyewitness told Us Weekly, “They were standing facing each other.” “She hid behind the veil. Kanye took her out after that, and the two walked away holding hands. It appeared real, and she appeared to want to be there. It was a memorable scene from the show.”

Despite their divorce, the former couple has maintained an unified face with their children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. All of West’s listening parties for his new album have been attended by Kardashian.

Following months of reports of a tumultuous marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February. However, a source informed E! News earlier this week that she has no plans to eliminate “West” from her official name because it is the surname of her children. As a result, it’s “easier and less complex for them,” according to the source.

It won’t be an issue, according to the source, because they’ll always remain a “family unit.” Kardashian was likewise of the opinion that it would. Brief News from Washington Newsday.