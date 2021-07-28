Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are ‘successfully co-parenting.’ Children Are ‘Doing Great’ Despite Divorce: Report

According to a source, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have no issues co-parenting their children despite their protracted divorce.

After nearly seven years of marriage, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star filed for divorce from the rapper in February. While their divorce is still pending, the couple appears to have established a co-parenting method that works for them and their four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

“Kanye and [Kardashian] have been effectively co-parenting, and both of them want the best for the kids,” an unnamed insider told Entertainment Tonight, adding that the kids are “doing great.”

According to the insider, the “Donda” rapper and the reality star “have been supportive of one other” since their divorce earlier this year.

“Kim is staying focused on her kids and her brand,” the source said, adding that Kardashian “wouldn’t be completely opposed to dating again if the right guy came along down the line.”

The source stated, “Kim has always been a very hands-on mom.” “She does an excellent job of combining work and spending time with them, despite her hectic schedule. She places a high value on family time and will continue to do so.”

The ex-couple reconnected last week and took their children to the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco to see the new “TeamLab: Continuity Exhibition.” They were reportedly escorted by security detail and kept a “low-key” presence during the visit.

According to ET, Kardashian, West, and their four children appeared to be a “regular family resting and having a nice time.”

The family came for a private early showing and had a good time. They also spent over an hour mingling with the general population. No one bothered them or seemed to notice them, according to the source, allowing the Kardashian-West family to enjoy their outing to the best.

The source told the newspaper, “It was a genuine, nice moment for the family where they were allowed to relax in a public place without being bothered.”

The family was “eager to be there,” according to an E! News source, and “everyone seemed to get along fine between Kim and Kanye.”

"They were there for the kids since the museum is very family friendly, and this exhibit brings out the youthful awe in all of us. They were kind, thankful, and had a terrific time, according to all accounts!"