Kim Cattrall’s absence as Samantha Jones is addressed in the premiere episode of ‘And Just Like That.’

In the first episode of the new remake, “And Just Like That,” the fate of Kim Cattrall’s “Sex and the City” character Samantha Jones was revealed.

The highly awaited revival series HBO Max premiered on Thursday, and the opening episode dealt with Samantha’s departure right away.

There appears to be a shift in the plot, and it depicts some truths about friendships in real life, such as how friends can split apart.

Samantha and Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) had a falling out after the former decided to fire her publicist. Samantha didn’t take it well and moved to London, severing ties with Carrie, Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York, among others (Kristin Davis).

Carrie told Miranda, “I informed her that because of what the book business is now, it just didn’t make sense for me to keep her on as a publicist,” according to E! News.

“She said fine, then fired me as a buddy,” I said.

Samantha, Carrie claims, has stopped responding her calls. Miranda then defended Samantha, claiming that her “pride” had been harmed. Carrie went on to say that she understood why Samantha was upset and that she had tried unsuccessfully to reach her buddy.

“Look, I understand why she was upset,” Carrie said, “but I thought I was more to her than an ATM.” “I always thought the four of us would be friends forever,” she added.

During a red carpet interview at the New York City premiere of “And Just Like That,” Davis was asked about the new title and how they managed Cattrall’s absence.

The actress explained the title to Entertainment Tonight, saying that they wanted to emphasize that this was “the next chapter” in the characters’ life and that it was “a different program that speaks to now.”

Davis expressed her satisfaction with how Samantha’s absence was handled, saying, “I think [executive producer and director]Michael Patrick [King] feels genuinely about addressing it with respect, and we have, and I feel like it’s really real.”

Samantha was played by Cattrall on “Sex and the City” from 1998 until 2004, as well as in the two sequel films. However, she has stated that she has no desire to return to the business.

In a 2017 interview with Piers Morgan, she stated that her friendship with her co-stars was “poison” and that they had “never been friends.”

Cattrall also revealed why she chose.