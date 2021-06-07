Kim Cattrall says she can’t bear to watch these episodes of ‘Sex and the City.’

In her performance as Samantha Jones on Sex and the City, Kim Cattrall is faultless. Despite the revolutionary nature of her role, Cattrall says that there are some episodes of the show that she cannot watch. Continue reading to find out which episodes she’s talking about.

In the series, what is Kim Cattrall’s favorite “Samantha” moment?

Cattrall talked about her favorite “Samantha Jones” moment on HBO’s show in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

She reveals, “You know, I get a lot of fan mail regarding the cancer incident.” “I was worried that by portraying such an outlandish character, it would appear that she lacks depth, and I also worried that they would use it as a punishment for someone who has lived so large, done so much, and been so daring.”

Cattrall says, “The women, always in literature, if she gets so far out, she needs to fall.” “And I thought to myself, ‘Oh, is this revenge for all the excess?’ And Michael’s style was the polar opposite of that. He created a character that is going through a traumatic event in her life and dealing with it in her own unique way. It’s the highest praise I could ever receive when ladies come up to me and say, “You got me through chemo.” It means a lot to me that someone can go through something as traumatic as cancer and still be able to laugh about it. That is something I am grateful for, and I appreciate Michael for it.”

Kim Cattrall has stated that she will not be watching these episodes of “Sex and the City.”

Mondays and rainy days…. yGHNe9UQA8 (@yGHNe9UQA8) (@yGHNe9UQA8) (@yGHNe9UQA8)

June 10, 2019 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall)

Cattrall claims she can’t watch the “cleaned-up” episodes of Sex and the City for syndication because she can’t stand it.

She admits, “You know, I can’t handle it.” “I catch a glimpse of something. I believe it’s because I went inside the looping and dubbing rooms instead of the… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.