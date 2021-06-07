Kim Cattrall Reveals Her Favorite ‘Samantha’ Moment on ‘Sex and the City’

On Sex and the City, Samantha Jones is a fan favorite. Despite the fact that Kim Cattrall will not be reprising her role as the free-spirited PR woman in the series remake, we can still relive some of her most memorable moments.

This was Cattrall’s favorite “Samantha” scene in the entire series, she said.

The impact of ‘Sex and the City’ on the actor’s view of aging

Cattrall reveals that she thought she was too old to play such a sensual character until landing the role as the adventurous businesswoman. When she was recommended for the job, the performer was in her forties, and she didn’t believe she was age-appropriate.