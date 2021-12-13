Kim Cattrall Responds to ‘SATC’ Fans’ Tweets About Her Absence From ‘And Just Like That’

After the debut of HBO Max Thursday, Kim Cattrall expressed her feelings on her absence from the “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That.”

Page Six stated that the 65-year-old actress, who has been vocal about her desire to not reprise her part as Samantha Jones in any future installments of the movie, liked a few tweets from fans who supported her decision not to appear in “And Just Like That.”

One tweet she liked said, “Kim Cattrall didn’t return to SATC because her scatting career is finally going off.” According to another tweet, “And then there was nothing… I’m solely interested in watching @KimCattrall in anything. This is a thank-you tweet from Kim.” “@KimCattrall I adore you. They keep bringing you up as part of the #SATC revival. Another tweet that garnered a “like” wrote, “I commend you for making decisions that are good for you.” “Cattrall is a fictional character. “You are not obligated to do something you don’t want to do or that will bring you no joy. Looking forward to seeing everyone on #QAF and wishing you a wonderful holiday season!” Cattrall also liked a tweet from publicist Emily Shapiro, who listed off “pop culture news things” she was “over,” including Cattrall’s absence from the revival of “Sex and the City.”

While Cattrall declined to participate in the HBO Max revival, the other three original actors, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, reprised their roles from “Sex and the City” in “And Just Like That.”

Samantha was “no longer with us,” Carrie (Parker) said in the first episode. Samantha cut relations with Carrie and left to London when the latter let her go as her publicist, according to a conversation between Carrie and Miranda (Nixon).

“I informed her that, given the current state of the book industry, it didn’t make sense for me to retain her on as a publicist,” Carrie explained. “She said fine, then fired me as a buddy,” I said. Miranda defended Samantha, noting that her friend’s “pride” had been harmed. However, Carrie expressed her disappointment over Samantha ignoring her calls, saying, “Look, I understand that she was upset, but I thought I was more to her than an ATM. I always assumed the four of us would remain friends indefinitely.” The unexpected death of Carrie’s love, Mr. Big, was also revealed in the debut episode (Chris Noth). Carrie ultimately gets her revenge in the second episode of “And Just Like That.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.