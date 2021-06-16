Khloé Kardashian Reveals Why Kourtney Kardashian Became Difficult to Work With on ‘KUWTK’

After 20 seasons on the television, Keeping Up with the Kardashians is coming to an end. The Kardashian/Jenner family was first exposed to the world in 2007, and reality television has never been the same since. We’ve followed Kris Jenner and her six children, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, through their ups and downs throughout the years.

Their marriages, divorces, friendships, business transactions, breakups, and so much more have all been documented in the series. When being in the spotlight became too much for Rob, he took a break from the show to focus on his mental health, and the show’s focus shifted to his mother and sisters. However, Kourtney, the eldest sister, has become increasingly irritated with the series and being in the spotlight in recent years.

Khloé is now discussing why Kourtney became difficult to deal with in the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion on E!

Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian’s filming of ‘KUWTK’ became tense.

Khloé and Kourtney were quite close when Keeping Up with the Kardashians initially aired. Kim was the outcast sister who seemed to care only about her celebrity and fortune. However, things have altered dramatically in the last decade. Kardashian West has grown as a mother and a businesswoman, and she and Khloé have formed a tight friendship.

Kourtney was more distant from her sisters in many respects, especially after her relationship with her children’s father, Scott Disick, ended. However, as Kourtney has chosen a more private life, particularly when it comes to her children and love life, she has refused to broadcast various aspects of her life on the show in recent years.

"I've been taking less time with filming and, in general, with work," she told Health Magazine. "My sisters don't like when I say 'setting boundaries,' but it's more about a schedule. I'm trying to put energy into things that are fulfilling and enjoyable. I try to make myself available to my kids to really be a mom.