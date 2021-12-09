Khloé Kardashian Responds to Allegations That She Shaded Halle Berry At The PCAs 2021.

Khloé Kardashian has reacted to accusations that she made a dig at Halle Berry at the People’s Choice Awards 2021 on Tuesday night.

In the wake of reports that her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson fathered a kid with another woman while they were still together, Kardashian, 37, attended the awards presentation with her mother Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian.

Following the presentation, one Twitter user claimed that Berry, 55, appeared bored when he won the People’s Icon Award.

“[OK], anyone witnessed @khloekardashian’s ‘I don’t care’ look on stage when @halleberry was on?” Tuesday, a fan tweeted. “That’s not cool, man.” “That was a dismal expression on my face. Halle Berry is a force to be reckoned with “Kardashian responded with a yes. “Absolutely gorgeous and unbelievably gifted.” She went on, ostensibly referring to the ongoing Thompson saga, “To tell you the truth, I’m hardly in my own skin right now. Please don’t read anything into it. Also, don’t rip me apart because you made an assumption.” Kardashian’s fans rallied to her defense, sending her words of love and support.

“Please be courteous…

I’m really sorry for @khloekardashian “According to one Twitter user. “What she has to go through. I don’t care how tough your skin is or how hard you try not to be affected by these remarks. She is a person. It must be excruciating. I’m hoping for her to regain her strength.” “Khloé, I adore you. Please accept my apologies for having to read such venomous tweets. I hope you had a fantastic evening. Congratulations on your victory tonight, “another supporter chimed in.

Kardashian answered, “I adore you.” “Thank you for being so lovely all of the time. On a bright note, I’m going to log off of Twitter. Muah, that’s your beautiful and sincere tweet.” According to TVLine, Kardashian accepted the People’s Choice Award for greatest reality TV personality of 2021. Among the nominees were her sister Kim, Lisa Rinna of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Kandi Burruss of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and Erica Mena of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.”

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” was also named the greatest reality show for the year 2021. “90 Day Fiancé” and “The Bachelor” were beaten out by the series, which ended in June after a record-breaking 20 seasons on E! Meanwhile, Kardashian attended the awards presentation less than a week after Maralee Nichols implicated Thompson, 30, in a paternity claim. After she claimed they conceived a kid together in March, the personal trainer is suing the NBA player for child support and pregnancy-related bills.

Thompson admitted the fact. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.