Khloe Kardashian responds to a hater who claims she has “no self-worth.”

During reports of a revived connection with Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian lambasted the hater who criticized her character. A Twitter user claimed Khloe has no “self-worth” for reportedly getting back together with her ex, prompting the heated exchange on Monday.

“At this point, @khliekardashian is completely devoid of self-worth. In any case…,” the Twitter user responded to the rumors. Khloe was quick to respond to the personal attack, adding, “You’re telling me you made an evaluation about my life because of a random blog?” That, I believe, says a lot more about you than it does about me.”

Thompson also defended Khloe by openly denouncing the reconciliation rumors that were circulating online.

On Twitter, he added, “Gossipers are worse than robbers since they try to steal another person’s dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation, which are difficult to restore.” “Keep this in mind so that if your feet slide, you can regain your equilibrium. You can’t regain your words if your tongue slips. “Accommodate yourself accordingly,” he added.

Despite rumours to the contrary, many insiders have told E! News that Khloe and Thompson are not back together. They do, however, have a friendly relationship as they co-parent their 3-year-old daughter True Thompson.

“They say they’re not back together, but they’ve been hanging out with True a lot,” a source told the site. “She enjoys having him around, and they speak every day. Khloe has forgiven him for everything he’s done and would rather to simply get along with him,” the source stated.

Following years of on-again, off-again dating, Khloe and Tristan rekindled their romance last year. Following cheating allegations against Thompson, Khloe opted to end their relationship. Despite their divorce, the former couple has stayed friendly for the sake of their kid.