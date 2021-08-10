Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Her ‘Torturous’ Experience Leaving Home Without Migraine Medicine.

Excruciating headaches are making it difficult for Khloé Kardashian to cope. On Monday, she took to Twitter to discuss her ongoing battle with migraines and what happens when she leaves the house without her medication.

She tweeted, “I wish people realized how debilitating migraines can be.” “It irritates me so much when others advise me to push through when all I have is a nasty headache. If only they knew!!”

“That sensation is horrible and indescribable,” the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star added. I can’t believe I forgot my migraine medication at home.”

Fans instantly turned to the comments section to offer some pain-relieving advice.

“Daith ear piercings can lessen the discomfort of powerful migraines like you explain yours to b, n I personally know [sic]someone who it has helped a lot,” one of the followers said. Take a peek! might be able to assist you.”

“Oh my goodness!” Kardashian exclaimed to the fan. That’s something I’ve never heard of before. But I don’t think I have the courage to have a piercing. I’m such a baby when it comes to that.”

“I use a drug called nurtec ODT,” Kardashian said when another fan asked what migraine medication she takes. It’s a tablet that dissolves in your mouth. It is the only drug that has proven to be effective and rapid. It has also recently been demonstrated to prevent migraines. I can attest to the fact that it has significantly reduced my migraines.”

Some others suggested that the television star put her phone away during her migraine episode.

She then tweeted, “I am completely ok now.” “I couldn’t be on my phone if I was still having a migraine,” she says. I was just lamenting about having to reschedule a meeting due to a migraine. Everyone rolled their eyes when I apologized and explained why I couldn’t make it earlier.”

Kardashian recently appeared in the music video “Tito Jackson: Love One Another,” directed by Tito Jackson. On August 5, the album was released.