Khloe Kardashian On Being A “Militant” Parent, And The Practical Advice She Got From Her Mother Kris Jenner

Khloe Kardashian opened up about how she raises her children.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star made an appearance on Tuesday’s “Mom Confession” portion of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” During the interview, Khloe, 37, discussed her parenting style in comparison to her sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, including how she raises her and ex-Tristan Thompson’s 3-year-old daughter.

“I’m quite strict,” Khloe admitted. “I’ve made a schedule for myself. I’m quite strict with True when it comes to her upbringing. A routine, I believe, preserves everything, yet not all of my siblings are alike. I’m not going to tell you which ones.” Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, are Khloe’s sister Kourtney’s children with her ex Scott Disick. Kim and her ex-husband Kanye West have four children: North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two. Stormi, Kylie’s 3-year-old daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott, is her only child. They are expecting their second child as a couple.

Khloe described an event when True pooped in the bathtub as an example of what she had to learn on the fly about parenting. According to the author of “Strong Looks Better Naked,” she never had the experience and never imagined that anyone could simply poop in a tub. She was horrified, calling the encounter “disgusting,” and she never wanted to speak about it again.

Khloe also offered a helpful tip she picked up from her mother, Kris Jenner. “Just say you’re allergic if you don’t want something,” Khloe said. “How could they then prove you wrong?” The reality star also revealed something she never expected to do as a parent but now does, and it includes her smartphone. True gets her mother’s iPhone when they go out to eat so she can watch YouTube videos while she doesn’t have to worry about her freaking out, according to the reality star. Khloe is content with her parenting experience overall.

“I wouldn’t change a thing because I’m so in love and infatuated with my kid and viewing life through her eyes,” she said.

In October, Khloe and True were diagnosed with COVID-19. She shared their health news on Twitter, adding that she had to cancel a number of commitments due to it. She expressed regret to her admirers and told them that she had been vaccinated and that everything would be fine while they were quarantined. Khloe was diagnosed with COVID-19 for the second time. In March of last year, she tested positive for COVID-19.