Khloé Kardashian Isn’t Dating Anyone New Because She “Keeps Going Back To” Tristan Thompson: Report

Following her breakup from Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian’s family wants her to be with someone who treats her well, according to a report.

In June, over a year after reuniting, Kardashian and the 30-year-old Boston Celtics player called it quits again, citing a new round of cheating charges. The Kardashian-Jenner family would rather that she “move on with someone who treats her better” after their recent breakup, according to an unnamed “Kardashian source” who spoke to People.

The insider continued, “Her family believes Tristan’s behavior is really juvenile and unjust to Khloé.” “They’d love for her to find someone who will treat her better. They understand why it’s so difficult for her.”

According to the source, Kardashian is still open to reuniting with Thompson, with whom she has a 3-year-old daughter True.

“Their relationship is difficult. Khloé wishes they could be together. She wants to be in a romantic relationship with Tristan, not just co-parents, according to the insider.

Kardashian is “flattered” by Thompson’s attention and flirty remarks on her Instagram photos, according to the insider, but “it’s also really confusing for her.”

“It’s for this reason why she keeps returning to him. Tristan always manages to make her feel special. “She adores that sensation,” the source told People. “Khloe has had a hard time moving on whenever they’ve split up. She hasn’t dated anyone else yet.”

Kardashian and Thompson have been through a lot of controversy since they started dating in 2016. In 2018, just days before Kardashian gave birth, it was revealed that the NBA player had been unfaithful.

They broke up in early 2019 when Thompson allegedly kissed Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s BFF. They reconnected again in the summer of 2020, but recently split again after Instagram beauty Sydney Chase claimed that she and Thompson had an affair while he was dating Kardashian.

“Khloe still loves Tristan and honestly, would take him back in a heartbeat, but that’s not happening any time soon,” an unnamed source told Us Weekly after their recent divorce.

“They spent almost 24 hours a day together, and now that she’s broken up with him, they’re not as close,” the insider stated.

“She’s just trying to adjust and shift into being nice co-parents while keeping her emotions separate from him.”

Meanwhile, Thompson recently chastised Kardashian’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom, for making a remark. Brief News from Washington Newsday.