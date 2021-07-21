Khloe Kardashian Is Open To Talking To Her Daughter About Racial Issues And Other Life Reality

Khloe Kardashian wants to raise her baby correctly, and she intends to do it by exposing her to a variety of realities in life, including racial ones.

On July 19, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” actress claimed it was crucial for her 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson, to have a thorough understanding of concerns beyond their “privileged life” during a guest appearance on Leomie Anderson’s “Role Model” podcast.

“I definitely want her to be exposed to as much variety as possible, but I also want her to be included. I don’t want her to live in a bubble, thinking—because we do have this really privileged existence, and I want her to be aware of all forms of life and living.” During the podcast, Kardashian praised her late father Robert Kardashian for teaching her and her siblings about life’s realities.

In response to Anderson’s question about “the kind of world she wants her daughter to grow up in as a woman of color,” Kardashian, 37, said that as a parent, she has a responsibility to have racial discussions with her child while also continuing to educate herself on the subject.

On the podcast, the “Good American” entrepreneur stated, “I will constantly be learning and trying to do the best I can as her mom.”

“Although I am not a woman of color, I do want her to be exposed to as much diversity as possible…

“I know some parents are uncomfortable talking to their children about race, or they say, ‘Oh, we live in a bubble, we never have to face the fact that my child is black,’” Kardashian stated on the show. “Of course you do,” I say. If you don’t talk about race and possibly the things they’ll face once they’re in, quote, the real world, you’re only setting them up for failure, in my opinion.”

When asked what the most essential life lesson she could teach True, Kardashian answered that “a good reputation is more valuable than anything else in the world.”

“Just try to live an honest life that you can be proud of,” she concluded.

Kardashian also lauded her mother, Kris Jenner, on the podcast, characterizing her as a very supportive mom, even when she and her siblings committed errors.

“My mother did an amazing job of letting us be ourselves while still being there for us and never condemning us, as she always did. Brief News from Washington Newsday.