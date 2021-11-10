Khloe Kardashian Is Called ‘Tone-Deaf’ After Sharing Sexy Photos During the Astroworld Disaster.

Following the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival in Texas last week, Khloe Kardashian is getting fire for sharing thirst traps on social media.

The 37-year-old reality star rushed to Instagram on Monday, less than three days after a crowd surge during Travis Scott’s Houston event killed eight people and injured hundreds more, to share sizzling photographs of herself posing in a sheer bodycon dress that showed off her shape.

In homage to her outfit’s animal pattern design, Kardashian captioned the photo with emojis of a panda, a zebra, and paw prints.

Critics slammed Kardashian, whose sister Kylie Jenner is dating Scott, for posting the photos in the comments area of her Instagram post, as terrible facts about the Astroworld victims continue to emerge.

“It’s a little early to be uploading pictures of yourself without even addressing the tragedy,” one person said.

“Tone-deaf. Another person wrote, “Shame on you [for real].”

“People are watching you guys,” a third user remarked. I believe we can take a week or two off after the deaths at [Travis Scott’s] performance [heart emoji]. “It was just a thought.” “Look around the room. Another user added, “The first Astroworld victim was buried yesterday.”

When the audience at Houston’s NRG Park pushed toward the front of the stage during Scott’s Astroworld Festival, eight people were murdered, including a 14-year-old girl, and more than 300 were injured. The tragedy has been dubbed a “mass casualty event” by officials. Following the tragic mob surge, at least 25 people, including a 10-year-old, were brought to the hospital. According to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, eleven of those hospitalized were in cardiac arrest at the time.

Since then, members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have issued remarks in response to the tragedy.

Kylie, who is expecting her second child with Scott and has a 3-year-old daughter with him, Stormi, said they were “broken and devastated” in a statement released on Sunday.

Kylie, who is expecting her second child with Scott and has a 3-year-old daughter with him, Stormi, said they were "broken and devastated" in a statement released on Sunday.

"My thoughts and prayers are with everyone who was killed, injured, or affected in any way by yesterday's tragedy," she continued. "It's also for Travis, who I know genuinely cares about his fans and the Houston community. I want to be clear that we were unaware of any fatalities until after the concert, and in no way would we have kept recording or performing if we had known." Kim Kardashian stated their family was "in shock" and that they were "keeping all of the information confidential" in a statement uploaded on Instagram Story and Twitter on Monday.