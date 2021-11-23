Khloe Kardashian has been slammed on Twitter over an alleged Kyle Rittenhouse remark, despite the fact that she has remained silent about the Astroworld tragedy.

After her last tweet, Khloe Kardashian experienced yet another round of hate from the internet.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” actress sent out an unclear statement on Saturday, a day after Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of five charges in connection with the deaths of two people and the injuring of a third during a demonstration in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. Despite the fact that she didn’t say Rittenhouse, the internet assumed her message was in response to the jury’s judgment in the case.

She tweeted, “Speechless and outraged!!”

Several people objected to Kardashian’s statement, particularly because she has been silent about the Astroworld tragedy, which featured her sister Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, and resulted in the deaths of ten people. One even insulted her by wondering if her post was about Tristan Thompson cheating again, despite the fact that the reality star and NBA player had maintained a cordial relationship following their breakup.

“What exactly are you talking about? The innocent lives lost at Travis Scott’s concert, or….???? “one inquired

“People died as a result of Travis Scott’s concert. We will not forget about them. Sorry for the inconvenience!! “a other internet user stated

“What’s the deal with Astroworld? We’re the same way! “A third user has been added.

“Did Tristan cheat yet again?” enquired a fourth user.

In the meanwhile, many people defended Kardashian. They don’t care about the Astroworld catastrophe, therefore she doesn’t have to say anything about it.

“How does anything from that night have anything to do with Khloe?” one inquired.

“Why would you say something like that to her? They’re still looking into it. Nobody knows what happened or who is to blame, so stop hating and start being a kind person. There’s already enough hatred in the world “A second user joined the conversation, addressing Kardashian’s detractors.

“On this page, there are several nefarious characters. Wow! Allow her to express herself without fear of being abused! “a third person commented

Kardashian was also chastised earlier this month after sharing some racy photographs only days after the Astroworld disaster. Many people thought she was being “tone-deaf” by doing so, especially since she never acknowledged the incident in any way.

One person wrote on her Instagram photo, “Little too soon to be sharing pics of yourself without even addressing the horrible tragedy.”

“Tone-deaf. You should be ashamed of yourself [for real]“another has been added.