Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have reportedly broken up for the second time: This is how to end an on-again, off-again relationship cycle.

Khloe Kardashian and her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson have reportedly called it quits once more.

The news of their breakup came as new cheating charges surfaced. In the wake of the reports, Kardashian rushed to Instagram to offer a series of encouraging quotes, including one from writer Stephanie Bennett-Henry that was particularly ominous.

It says, “I’m at peace because I know I was always truthful, had the finest intentions, came from a good place with all of my heart, and I wished everyone well, even those who wanted nothing more than to highlight the ugliest qualities of me.” I will always do so.”

Relationships end for a variety of reasons, but cutting the cord when you still have strong feelings for your spouse can be difficult.

If you’re wondering how to stop seeing your on-again, off-again lover, experts say it takes a lot of discipline and a strong mindset that prioritizes you.

Remove them from the equation

“Taking their number off your phone and removing their email from your contacts is the first step in every breakup,” says Lucy Keaveny, a transformative divorce and relationship coach. “If they do attempt to contact you, wait at least 24 hours before responding.

“Keep in mind that while communicating with your ex seems nice at first, you’re also being drawn back into the heightened state of stress and anxiety you had in the relationship, which isn’t healthy for your long-term wellbeing.”

Stay away from their social media.

“Getting over a relationship can be greatly complicated by social networks where you can keep tabs on your ex-partner, directly or indirectly,” says Katie Lasson, sex therapist for Peaches and Screams. It’s crucial not to continually checking in on what your ex is up to in order to speed up the healing process, as this will simply occupy your thoughts.

“It’s also a good idea to avoid meeting with mutual friends because they’ll almost certainly tell you what your ex is up to.”

