Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson attend the same party, and Khloe Kardashian slams trolls for creating “fake” stories.

According to a story, Khloe Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson were spotted at the same event over the weekend, months after their divorce.

According to TMZ, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star, 37, and the Sacramento Kings player, 30, were both seen at LeBron James’ wife, Savannah Brinson’s, 35th birthday party on Saturday.

According to the site, they did not arrive or depart the event together. Thompson arrived in a black Rolls Royce for the West Hollywood celebration, while Kardashian arrived in a black Escalade.

During a performance by Giveon, a video from the party showed Kardashian and Thompson standing in the back of The Classic Cat restaurant in WeHo, where the bash was held. The two of them were also seen together at the event in screenshots from The Shade Room.

Despite this, the former couple, who have a 3-year-old daughter named True, are not reuniting, according to TMZ, which cited anonymous sources as saying that the exes’ common friends were the ones who brought Kardashian and the NBA player there.

Kardashian uploaded a photo from the event on Instagram, wearing a body-hugging little dress with long sleeves and thigh-high boots while posing atop a black SUV.

In the caption, she said, “Pretending to be a night owl.”

According to TMZ, the party included a bevy of celebs and NBA stars in addition to the exes. Adele and James’ agent Rich Paul, who fueled dating rumors last month, as well as Chris Paul, Chris Bosh, Russell Westbrook, and Carmelo Anthony, were all seen at the star-studded event.

On the same day, Kardashian turned to Twitter to denounce those who were reportedly “making bogus s–t about her,” however she didn’t elaborate on what these “fake” reports were about.

“HA! Some of you just make something up and claim it’s the truth, as if you know what’s going on. The truth is never satisfying… or juicy. So you make up a story to fit what you want to believe,” she wrote.

Following her rage, Kardashian got letters of support from her fans.

“That’s why I’m trying to avoid social media as much as possible. People are cruel for no apparent cause, and they believe in the stuff they make up in their heads. I’m very sorry, I love you, and I’ll be here for you always!” one written

“Honey, misery loves company! Another said, “Miserable f–king online trolls!” Brief News from Washington Newsday.