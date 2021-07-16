KFC is refusing to provide food to customers after they have placed an order and paid.

When it comes to buying a takeout, we are spoiled with choice with more food delivery alternatives than ever before.

While KFC isn’t the healthiest eatery, sometimes you just need a pick-me-up from Colonel Sanders.

You know what you’ll get at KFC, or at least you think you will.

However, a number of angry – and hungry – Just Eat customers claim that their orders from the KFC on Eastbank Street in Southport never came.

Others have complained about missing items in their orders.

Among the negative reviews, there are some recent positive ones, and the fast food restaurant has a 4.5/6 star rating on Just Eat.

However, seven guests have complained to the restaurant about not receiving their food in less than a month.

“Food never came!” commented one reviewer, Chad. It was supposed to be delivered, but it never arrived. I’d like a complete refund.”

Carla, for example, said, “Our second order arrived three hours late.” The first one was never found.”

“My item says delivered but didn’t even arrive?” commented a reviewer named Reece on July 1.

During the same time period, twenty consumers reported missing items from their orders, including fries, gravy, and even complete meals.

“Missed food off the order and the restaurant were not prepared to handle the issue, meaning my young kid was without lunch and I had to order from elsewhere!” wrote Emma on July 3.

“Food arrived sizzling hot, but some of the order was missing,” another disgruntled customer complained.

“We didn’t get any chips,” says the narrator. This restaurant always has something missing, and there is never a refund or an apology!”

Others complained that they were given the wrong goods, while one said his chips were “the worst he’d ever eaten.”

Just Eat claims that it wants all of its customers to have a good time ordering food online.

“Whenever we are made aware of anything that falls below the standards that we expect, we will always investigate and take necessary action,” their spokesman told the ECHO.

“We’re sorry to hear that some of our visitors haven’t been delighted with their order at KFC Eastbank,” a KFC spokeswoman said. The summary comes to a close.