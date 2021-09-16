KFC has confirmed the launch of a new location in Merseyside.

KFC has announced that it will establish a new location in Merseyside.

Huyton will get a new arena later this year, while no specifics have been revealed.

In Merseyside, the restaurant is highly famous, with its signature finger-lickin’ chicken and gravy a firm favorite among locals.

Cream Classical 2021: Weather Forecast for the Next Four Days

KFC, which has over 900 locations across the country, has announced that it will build a new location in Huyton.

“Yes, the rumors are real – we’re bringing a new KFC to Huyton,” a KFC spokesperson stated.

“We know Liverpool residents love our wonderful fried chicken, so we’re busy getting our ducks in a row and can’t wait to get settled in the neighborhood. “Keep an eye on this.”

The new restaurant, which will operate on Coppice Lane in L35 1QT, is now hiring full and part-time employees. For further information, go to www.kfc.co.uk/careers.

KFC has yet to confirm more details, such as an opening date, but it is expected in the coming weeks.