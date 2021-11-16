Keyshia Cole Confirms Adoptive Father’s Death As A Result Of COVID-19.

Leon Cole Jr., Keyshia Cole’s adoptive father, died after being hospitalized due to COVID-19 problems. After responding to a fan’s condolences on Twitter on Sunday, Keyshia announced his death.

“I’m so sad to hear of your father’s passing!! Before tagging Keyshia, the fan commented, “I’m praying for you and your family through this tough time!!”

Keyshia said, “Thank you.”

Dr. Yvonne Cole, Keyshia’s adoptive mother, also confirmed the news of her husband’s death on her Facebook page. “We request your prayers for Dr. Yvonne Cole and the Cole family in the passing of Mr. Leon Cole, Jr. with a heart of sadness and profound sympathies,” the statement stated.

“As they struggle with the passing of Mr. Leon Cole, Jr. due to COVID-19 problems, you are invited to offer your prayers and any touching messages.” The message included a photo of Leon and wrote, “We appreciate the support for our family from around the world.”

Earlier this month, Yvonne informed her fans that her husband was in the hospital owing to COVID-19 issues. Leon was having “health issues” as a result of the infection, she stated in her post, and she urged her fans to pray for his comfort and recuperation.

“Mr. Cole is currently suffering from COVID-19-related health issues. He’s in the intensive care unit. “At this time, we ask that you offer Mr. Cole and his loved ones your support, love, well wishes, and prayers of peace and healing,” she wrote on Nov. 7.

Keyshia was adopted by Yvonne and Leon when she was two years old. Despite this, Keyshia had a close relationship with her real mother, Frankie Lons, until her death earlier this year.

Following Lons’ death, Yvonne stated, “Thank you for all your courteous prayers & good gestures towards my family & I during this time.” “As well, please remember to pray for my daughter.” Keyshia also used Instagram to express her grief over the passing of her biological mother, writing, “This is so hard man.” I can’t seem to find the right words. SMH. I honestly have no idea how to feel. Nothing prepares you for something like this… ever!!! You will, nonetheless, be missed.”