Kevin the Carrot and ‘Marcus Radishford’ star in Aldi’s Christmas 2021 commercial.

Aldi’s entire Christmas commercial for 2021 has been revealed, and Kevin the Carrot has returned.

Aldi teased the new commercial last week, introducing new animated banana character Ebanana Scrooge, but Kevin was nowhere to be found.

Fans were disappointed to discover that the popular Aldi Christmas character had vanished from the retailer’s festive season.

Aldi has now released the full-length commercial, which stars Kevin the Carrot, Ebanana Scrooge, and England footballer Marcus Rashford as Marcus Radishford.

The commercial, which airs on TV tonight (November 11) at 7.15 p.m., is a Dickensian-style retelling of A Christmas Carol, and tells the story of Christmas hater Ebanana Scrooge, who is reminded of the delights of the season by Kevin the Carrot.

Marcus Radishford, Tiny Tom, Peas and Goodwill, and Kevin’s Dickensian family are among the fruit and vegetable characters introduced in the animated story.

The commercial is part of a holiday campaign that will see 1.8 million meals donated to low-income families across the UK over the holidays.

Marcus, 24, has spent the last 18 months waging a high-profile campaign to boost the help available to vulnerable youngsters.

“As a family, we relied on the local food bank to receive our Christmas supper,” Marcus Rashford MBE stated. I recall queuing outside that building with mum, who was embarrassed at the prospect of being recognized. In light of this, I’m thrilled to lend my support to the Aldi campaign.

“There is very little anticipation around this time of year for many children in conditions like mine growing up; add the impact of the epidemic, and the very least they deserve is a Christmas dinner.”

Aldi presently donates its excess food to local causes through Neighbourly, a company that connects businesses with philanthropic organizations in their regions.

“We’re happy to be helping Aldi in their year-round food redistribution initiative and in their commitment to contribute 1.8 million meals this Christmas,” said Steve Butterworth, CEO of Neighbourly.

“These donations will benefit a record number of families across the UK in what is projected to be the busiest year ever,” says the charity.

